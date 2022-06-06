Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.91 on Monday. Coffee has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $16.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter.
Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
