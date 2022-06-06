Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.91 on Monday. Coffee has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $16.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coffee in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Coffee in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Coffee by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coffee by 186.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coffee by 0.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

