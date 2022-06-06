Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.25% of Colony Bankcorp worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 31.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter valued at about $589,000. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CBAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.52. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.92%. On average, analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

