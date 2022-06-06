Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.24 Million

Brokerages expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) will post $163.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.45 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $151.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $664.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $658.60 million to $673.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $699.24 million, with estimates ranging from $696.20 million to $705.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $67.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $62.08 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,954 shares of company stock worth $863,095. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Community Bank System by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Community Bank System by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Community Bank System by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,203 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

