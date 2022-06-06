Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TCFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. Community Financial has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $219.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Community Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Community Financial by 108.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 144.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Community Financial by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

