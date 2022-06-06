Comparing Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) & Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX – Get Rating) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Adynxx and Penumbra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A Penumbra 0 1 7 0 2.88

Penumbra has a consensus target price of $264.43, suggesting a potential upside of 87.55%. Given Penumbra’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Penumbra is more favorable than Adynxx.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adynxx and Penumbra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Penumbra $747.59 million 7.11 $5.28 million ($0.17) -829.30

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Adynxx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Penumbra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Adynxx and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx N/A N/A N/A Penumbra -0.83% 1.97% 1.45%

Volatility and Risk

Adynxx has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Penumbra beats Adynxx on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adynxx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adynxx, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Penumbra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand, as well as immersive computer-based technologies and immersive therapeutics to promote health, motor function, and cognition under the Real Immersive System brand; and a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and Packing Coil LP brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

