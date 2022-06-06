Comparing Palisade Bio (PALI) & The Competition

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) is one of 259 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Palisade Bio to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Palisade Bio and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Palisade Bio Competitors 1688 5811 11440 210 2.53

Palisade Bio currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,001.32%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 112.51%. Given Palisade Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palisade Bio and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 -$26.62 million -0.17 Palisade Bio Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.23

Palisade Bio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Palisade Bio. Palisade Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio N/A -2,145.95% -273.04% Palisade Bio Competitors -4,584.55% -65.61% -30.21%

Summary

Palisade Bio rivals beat Palisade Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Palisade Bio (Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

