Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

CTSDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $5.78 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

