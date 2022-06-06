CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,869 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of CoreCivic worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CXW. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in CoreCivic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,393,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CXW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

CXW stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.34 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

