Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of kneat.com in a research report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Cormark also issued estimates for kneat.com’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of TSE KSI opened at C$2.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$203.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. kneat.com has a 1-year low of C$2.16 and a 1-year high of C$4.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.25.

kneat.com ( TSE:KSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.55 million.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

