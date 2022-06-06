CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) versus MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Head-To-Head Contrast

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) and MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoStar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CoStar Group and MedX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 0 9 0 3.00 MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoStar Group currently has a consensus target price of $78.88, indicating a potential upside of 26.16%. Given CoStar Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than MedX.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and MedX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 15.37% 7.25% 5.70% MedX N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

CoStar Group has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedX has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CoStar Group and MedX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $1.94 billion 12.74 $292.56 million $0.79 79.14 MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than MedX.

Summary

CoStar Group beats MedX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. The company also provides Lease Comps and Analysis, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis; Public Record, a searchable database of commercially-zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate lease administration, portfolio management, and lease accounting compliance software solution; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment Analysis that provides market research, consulting and analysis, portfolio and debt analysis, and management and reporting services, as well as STAR Report that offers benchmarking and analytics services for the hospitality industry. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Apartamentos.com, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica.com, LandAndFarm.com, and LandWatch.com for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform, as well as Homes.com, a homes for sale listings site. CoStar Group, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

MedX Company Profile (Get Rating)

MedX Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the research and development of Wearable Technology Heat. It also acquires various medical businesses through its Collaborative Profit concept. The company was formerly known as Cantor Group Inc. and changed its name to MedX Holdings, Inc. in February 2016. MedX Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

