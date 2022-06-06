Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.02). Coty reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COTY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $7.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

In related news, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 12,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 137,692 shares of company stock valued at $935,907 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Coty by 1,019.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,425 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after buying an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after buying an additional 4,092,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

