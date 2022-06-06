Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several research firms have commented on CVET. Barclays cut shares of Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair cut shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 37.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after acquiring an additional 252,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Covetrus by 8.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 83,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Covetrus by 263.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 296,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $20.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.92.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

