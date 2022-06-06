Credit Suisse Group Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $410.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $450.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $423.00.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $300.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.81. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

