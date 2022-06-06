Critical Contrast: Xponential Fitness (XPOF) and Its Competitors

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Xponential Fitness to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness -17.11% -24.68% 13.70% Xponential Fitness Competitors -152.06% -80.29% -26.12%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Xponential Fitness and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 9 1 3.10 Xponential Fitness Competitors 187 972 1786 56 2.57

Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus price target of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 34.02%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 46.63%. Given Xponential Fitness’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xponential Fitness has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 69.3% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xponential Fitness and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness $155.08 million $26.98 million -3.97 Xponential Fitness Competitors $3.74 billion $52.84 million 8.24

Xponential Fitness’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Xponential Fitness. Xponential Fitness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,556 franchisees operating 1,954 open studios on an adjusted basis. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

