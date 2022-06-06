Critical Review: Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY)

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) and MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Patria Investments and MAN GRP PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a consensus target price of $1.79, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MAN GRP PLC/ADR is more favorable than Patria Investments.

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. MAN GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Patria Investments pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 48.67% 34.59% 27.70% MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Patria Investments has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patria Investments and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $146.40 million 5.95 $122.48 million $0.92 17.47 MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.71 $255.00 million N/A N/A

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments.

Summary

MAN GRP PLC/ADR beats Patria Investments on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Investments (Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About MAN GRP PLC/ADR (Get Rating)

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

