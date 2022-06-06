Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 176,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

