Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Cutera worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cutera by 195.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 86,964 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cutera by 9.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 608.7% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $45.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.75). Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 996 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $49,919.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,604,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

