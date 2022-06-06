CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.35. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.
CVD Equipment Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
