CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.35. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVV. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CVD Equipment during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,726,000. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

