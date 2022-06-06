Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,524 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Danimer Scientific worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,866,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,193,000 after buying an additional 1,611,448 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $10,693,000. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,742,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,705,000. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,456,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after buying an additional 331,750 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE DNMR opened at $4.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.04 million, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.48. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.