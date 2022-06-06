DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DAVIDsTEA stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DAVIDsTEA worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

