DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBVT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBVT stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.15.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies (Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.