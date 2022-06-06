Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.93. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 246.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,177.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Purpura acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,321.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,400 shares of company stock worth $136,133. Insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth $405,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

