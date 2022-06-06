Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $427.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $300.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.81. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $226,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

