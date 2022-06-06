Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 15,661 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.85% of Asure Software worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 99.6% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

ASUR opened at $5.95 on Monday. Asure Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Asure Software Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

