Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 225,994 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of Party City Holdco worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $152.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 68.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 444,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $644,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,557,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

