Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,298 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

JHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $24.57 on Monday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.75%.

About James Hardie Industries (Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.