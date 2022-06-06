Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,894 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,947 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.61% of Middlefield Banc worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 146.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MBCN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. The company has a market cap of $146.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.68. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $30.62.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 31.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

About Middlefield Banc (Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.