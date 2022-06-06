Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 7,643 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.87% of DLH worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DLH by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DLH by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DLH by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in DLH in the 4th quarter worth $1,072,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DLH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of DLHC stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $222.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.32. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. DLH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

