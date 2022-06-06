Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 19,645 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Legacy Housing worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 24.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 294.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 96.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $392.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.04. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

