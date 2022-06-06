Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 9,075 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.18% of Esquire Financial worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 24.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial in the third quarter worth about $234,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $38.03 on Monday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $307.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

