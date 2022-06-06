Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.68% of Prudential Bancorp worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBIP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 166.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $15.93 on Monday. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $17.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.57 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

PBIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Prudential Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.