Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.22% of Immersion worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

IMMR opened at $5.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $9.78.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 16.47%.

In related news, insider William C. Martin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,593.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William C. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,181.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,297 shares of company stock worth $32,378 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

