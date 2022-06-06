Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.75% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of KEQU stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates in two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.