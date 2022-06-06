Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.