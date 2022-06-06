Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,394 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Stitch Fix worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,069,000 after buying an additional 439,266 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,982,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,133,000 after buying an additional 447,736 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,258,000 after buying an additional 1,191,075 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,538,000 after buying an additional 712,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,108,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of SFIX opened at $8.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.26 million, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

Stitch Fix Profile (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.