Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) by 1,923.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Immunovant worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Immunovant by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after buying an additional 789,721 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after purchasing an additional 146,214 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 253,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $4.53 on Monday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $527.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.

Several brokerages have commented on IMVT. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Immunovant to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $37,647.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,331.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $113,439.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $175,668 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Immunovant Profile (Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.