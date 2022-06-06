Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 101,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 51,276 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NTCO opened at $7.35 on Monday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

