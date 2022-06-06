Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.01% of CSP worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,090.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 469,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,779.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,993 shares of company stock worth $74,568. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $9.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 million, a PE ratio of 305.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. CSP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

