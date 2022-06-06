Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.41 Million Stake in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aluminum Co. of China were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACH. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period.

NYSE:ACH opened at $11.13 on Monday. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74.

Aluminum Co. of China ( NYSE:ACH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aluminum Co. of China had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACH shares. StockNews.com cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aluminum Co. of China Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

