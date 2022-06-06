Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.43 Million Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,422 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Canopy Growth worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after acquiring an additional 722,277 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,959 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 839,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 377,570 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 826,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 158,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 90.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 802,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 381,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

About Canopy Growth (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.