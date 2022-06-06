Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.53 Million Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.41% of International Money Express worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in International Money Express by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $816,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 9.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 273.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 11,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $226,856.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,962.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $1,933,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,001.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,794 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,851 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $20.95 on Monday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $805.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

