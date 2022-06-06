Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of NanoString Technologies worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSTG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.81. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $725.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.99.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.32). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The company had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

