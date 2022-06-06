Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.81 Million Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 480.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,124 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Eastern Bankshares worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,322,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after purchasing an additional 236,746 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,048,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 238,197 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,117,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,701,000 after buying an additional 809,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 823,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after buying an additional 57,644 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after buying an additional 28,732 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $782,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $19.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

