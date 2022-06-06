Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 801,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vedanta by 1,878.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 283,114 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Vedanta during the third quarter worth $830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vedanta by 35.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 109,725 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vedanta by 453.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,545,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 1,266,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vedanta by 46.9% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEDL opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Vedanta Limited has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vedanta in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

