Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.91 Million Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,192 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH opened at $11.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $742.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.40. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 279.96%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,478,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at $180,513,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.