Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,932 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.47% of Elevate Credit worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Elevate Credit by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Elevate Credit ( NYSE:ELVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.27). Elevate Credit had a negative return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

In other Elevate Credit news, insider Christopher Lutes purchased 41,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,866.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 594,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,495.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Greever sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

