Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $2.77 Million in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Arcturus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $19.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,282.62% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

