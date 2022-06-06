Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.85% of PCB Bancorp worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 282.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 220,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 115,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In other PCB Bancorp news, insider Justin Chon sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sang Young Lee bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,253,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,670,966.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

