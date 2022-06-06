Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,158 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.46% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 30,272 shares during the period. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIFI stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Gulf Island Fabrication ( NASDAQ:GIFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $28.69 million during the quarter.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

