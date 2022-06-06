Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 12,520 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.83% of American Superconductor worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMSC stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $171.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.37.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

